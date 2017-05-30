Niggle-o-meter: 'We're really not happy'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The America's Cup has become known as much for the off-water antics as it has for the on-water action. The event's history is one rich with diplomatic squabbling, jealously guarded secrets, deceit, mind games and out-and-out feuds between sailors. The 35th America's Cup has thus far been no different. To assess the level of unrest in Bermuda, the Herald have come up with a highly scientific measurement - behold the niggle-o-meter.

If you were thinking after all the on-water controversy today things were going to get fiery in the press conference afterwards, think again.

After being robbed of a certain race victory due to a penalty at the final mark rounding (a decision umpires have since admitted they got wrong), Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge was fairly restrained when asked his view of the event.

"We were a bit shocked when the blue[penalty] light came on.

"I don't know what the umpires based their decision on. With it being a left turn, we were just making sure they didn't have a piece of us at all. I haven't spoken to the umpires yet."

Even on the water in the immediate wake (just a bit of a nautical pun for you there) of the incident, the reaction of board was fairly tame considering the decision cost them a point.

"No way," tactician Iain Percy was heard yelling over the on-board comms.

"We're really not happy."

Team New Zealand weren't happy either. They believed Artemis did not leave them enough room to safely complete the manoeuvre causing the Kiwi boat to lose control.

But again, helmsman Peter Burling, calmly explained his view of the incident.

"We were converging in some pretty high speeds and we thought it was pretty tight. You need more room than that to pivot these things."

Given the admission of the umpires, Burling might be feeling a bit sheepish now though, with the team banking a point they shouldn't have got.

I bet they're probably sending a box of beers over to the Artemis camp now.



