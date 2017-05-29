Basketball NZ wins innovation excellence award

By Basketball New Zealand

Basketball New Zealand has been recognised for its partnership with Glory League, when the organisation won the Innovation Excellence award at the tenth anniversary Sport and Recreation Awards in Auckland last night.

Chief Executive of Sport New Zealand, Peter Miskimmin, acknowledged the Glory League project and BBNZ's willingness to support the idea by investing in its growth throughout New Zealand by helping a number of willing regional basketball associations to launch it locally.

"Basketball New Zealand has embraced the digital age, social media and gaming movement with this project. Associations now have an X-factor product to excite players of all levels across the country, recruit and enhance player retention - this is innovation in action.

"These awards highlight the tireless dedication of individuals, clubs, regional and national organisations to improving the wellbeing of New Zealanders and inspiring the nation through sport and active recreation," said Sport NZ Chief Executive Peter Miskimmin.

Basketball New Zealand Chief Executive, Iain Potter, says Glory League is bringing a more engaging basketball experience to players of all ages and abilities.

"Glory League makes video replays of games and highlights, which are emailed to players after every match. It provides an opportunity to re-experience and share their basketball thrills multiple times with friends and family members. This brings a players on-court experiences to life on social media.

"Over the course of 2016 and early 2017 our target was to have 20 courts installed across the country - that was achieved emphatically. To date, a total of 38 courts across the country now have the Glory League system installed with another 19 courts planned for installation prior to mid-year 2017. Currently five of our larger Associations - North Harbour, Auckland, Manawatu, Canterbury and Wellington - have had the technology installed across nine venues.

"During the last 12 months around 9000 Kiwis have played at least one game with Glory League through one of BBNZs affiliated Associations," says Mr Potter.

With increasing numbers of young New Zealand players securing US college basketball scholarships, Mr Potter says Glory League has also become a valuable provider of film footage for players to send to prospective scouts overseas.

