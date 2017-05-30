9:16am Tue 30 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

AEK beats PAOK 1-0 in Greek league playoffs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " AEK Athens and Panathinaikos both won 1-0 in the penultimate round of the Greek league playoffs on Sunday.

AEK beat PAOK, and Panathinaikos defeated Panionios.

Tassos Bakasetas scored AEK's only goal in the 42nd minute with a low drive from the edge of the area.

AEK had chances for a wider margin, but Lazaros Christodoulopoulos sent a penalty kick wide in the 6th and Bakasetas headed wide in front of an empty goal in the 24th.

Earlier, Robin Lod scored for Panathinaikos with a powerful strike from just inside the area in the 17th.

AEK has a 1-point lead over both PAOK and Panathinaikos, with Panionios a further 4 points behind.

Sanctions over the abandoned Panathinaikos-PAOK game could determine who gets to join Olympiakos in Champions League playoffs.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 30 May 2017 09:16:44 Processing Time: 661ms