Oracle's America's Cup advantage: The worst rule in sport

Imagine this was the case at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The All Blacks, as champions, play in the group stages, skip the quarters and semifinals, and hop straight into the final no matter how they performed in those group games.

And should Steve Hansen's men win all their group games they start the final leading by five points.

Also, they get 15 more squad members than the other teams, just in case they need them.

Sounds a bit unfair doesn't it? Actually, not a bit. As ridiculous as it sounds, this imaginary All Blacks scenario pretty much sums up defender Oracle's advantage in the America's Cup.

The holders are taking part in the challenger series for the first time. In the past 34 regattas, the defender waited as the challengers battled it out for the right to race them for the Auld Mug.

So already the surprise factor has gone from race one of the 35th America's Cup final series. Usually, the first leg is a fascinating watch thanks to the unknown. But since Oracle are racing already, that surprise has gone.

What may shock many viewers this week is the advantage Oracle can take into the America's Cup final series.

If they top the standings after the two rounds of qualifying, they take a point advantage into the America's Cup.

This point is only available to Oracle so if Team New Zealand top the qualifying phase they and Oracle will be level going into the match race.

This is something Oracle wrote into the rules, which you're allowed to do as the holders. This is a huge advantage considering the America's Cup is first to seven wins this time, compared to nine in San Francisco four years ago.

And Oracle already carried a bonus point into the current stage of qualification, after finishing second in the World Series. So they already had a head start over Team New Zealand, Artemis and co.

As it stands Oracle are in pole position with five races to go. They sit on five points with four wins and a loss, one point ahead of Team NZ.

Thanks to that vital one-point head start, they probably need to lose another two races to be overtaken. It's not impossible - they were beaten by Artemis yesterday and Team NZ ran them very close on day one. But they have handed themselves the upper hand.

