Basketball: Webster drawing NBA interest

Tai Webster's sparking plenty of interest ahead of the NBA draft.

The Tall Blacks guard has been working out with a number of teams, having finished his time with the University of Nebraska.

He's said to have impressed the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks and is understood to be working out with a handful of other teams as well.

Webster still has ambitions to play for the Tall Blacks, though is focussed on his NBA career at the moment.

The Breakers have been open in their interest for Webster's services, having been part of the National Basketball League team as a development player.

