Tiger Woods arrested over drink-driving charge

Former world No.1 golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested in South Florida on Monday morning local time on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods, who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was taken into custody at about 3am near his Jupiter Island home and released hours later on his own recognizance, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

The 41-year-old's representatives did not respond immediately to Reuters when asked to confirm the reports.

Woods, who is currently sidelined from competition after having his fourth back surgery in April, said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

"Presently, I'm not looking ahead," Woods wrote on his website.



- AP