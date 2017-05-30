4:04am Tue 30 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Totti kept on bench at start of final match with Roma

ROME (AP) " Francesco Totti is on the bench for his last match in a Roma shirt after a 25-season career.

Totti went and saluted Roma's hard-core "ultra" fans in the "curva sud" " southern end " of the Stadio Olimpico before Sunday's match against Genoa.

After posing for pictures, the 40-year-old Totti took his spot on the bench as many fans cried.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said on Saturday that Totti would play "a good part" of the match.

Roma is still looking to claim second place and a direct Champions League berth.

While Totti has declared this is his final match with his hometown club, he has not said he will retire from football, sparking speculation he could end his career with another squad.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 30 May 2017 04:50:57 Processing Time: 63ms