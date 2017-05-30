Totti kept on bench at start of final match with Roma

ROME (AP) " Francesco Totti is on the bench for his last match in a Roma shirt after a 25-season career.

Totti went and saluted Roma's hard-core "ultra" fans in the "curva sud" " southern end " of the Stadio Olimpico before Sunday's match against Genoa.

After posing for pictures, the 40-year-old Totti took his spot on the bench as many fans cried.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said on Saturday that Totti would play "a good part" of the match.

Roma is still looking to claim second place and a direct Champions League berth.

While Totti has declared this is his final match with his hometown club, he has not said he will retire from football, sparking speculation he could end his career with another squad.