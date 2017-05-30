2:51am Tue 30 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Mascherano out 6 weeks, will miss Argentina vs. Brazil

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Barcelona says defender Javier Mascherano will be out of action for six weeks to recover from a right knee injury.

Barcelona's season is over, but the injury will rule out Mascherano from Argentina's friendly against Brazil on June 9.

Mascherano injured his leg early in Saturday's final of the Copa del Rey, when Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 to defend its title for a third straight season.

He also cut his head during the collision with an Alaves player that produced the leg injury. He returned on crutches to join the team celebration.

Argentina doesn't play its next World Cup qualifier until it plays Uruguay on Aug. 28.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 30 May 2017 02:56:01 Processing Time: 29ms