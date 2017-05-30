Olympic champion Thiam 4th heptathlete to break 7,000 points

GOETZIS, Austria (AP) " Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam became the fourth woman to break the 7,000-point mark in heptathlon while winning the Hypo Meeting on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Belgian finished on 7,013 points and joined American world record holder Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Russia's Larisa Turchinskaya and Sweden's Carolina Klueft as the only female athletes to have achieved the feat.

Carolin Schaefer of Germany finished second with 6,836 points, and Laura Ikauniece-Admidina of Latvia was 21 points further behind in third.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who led the competition after the opening day, finished on a personal best of 6,691 but the Briton still dropped to fourth place.

The top six all scored personal best results in sunny and warm conditions in the Austrian Alps.

The men's decathlon was scheduled to finish later Sunday.