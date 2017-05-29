11:57pm Mon 29 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Angelique Kerber is first women's No. 1 seed to lose in French Open's first round in Open era

PARIS (AP) " Angelique Kerber is first women's No. 1 seed to lose in French Open's first round in Open era.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 29 May 2017 23:57:29 Processing Time: 223ms