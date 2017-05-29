Hakuho caps 38th title with perfect record at summer sumo

TOKYO (AP) " Grand champion Hakuho celebrated his 38th Emperor's Cup with a win over Mongolian compatriot Harumafuji on Sunday to finish the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament undefeated.

Hakuho forced out Harumafuji (11-4) in the day's final bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan to improve to 15-0 a day after securing his first title in a year with a win over ozeki Terunofuji.

Hakuho won the summer tourney last year but has struggled with foot and thigh injuries since then and missed much of the March tournament due to injury.

Hakuho won his 33rd title in 2015 to break Taiho's record for the most Emperor's Cups in the history of sumo. The 32-year-old Mongolian has said he would like to win 40 championships.

In other bouts, sekiwake Takayasu, who is bidding for promotion to ozeki, lost to Terunofuji (12-3) to drop to 11-4.