Racing: Autridge pair ready to feature

By Michael Guerin

Trainer Stephen Autridge isn't losing too much sleep over the track controversy that has engulfed the Queensland Winter Carnival.

While he and Te Akau training partner Jamie Richards are now facing vastly-different group one goals than they expected with the likes of Melody Belle and Shocking Luck, Autridge says the pair are good enough to handle it.

Eagle Farm was embarrassing last Saturday, racing as a deep heavy track even after little rain in the week leading up to the meeting.

That has seen Racing Queensland pull the pin on the one-time Brisbane premier racing venue for this Saturday's Oaks meeting and almost certainly the Stradbroke and Queensland Derby meeting the week after, which will now probably be contested at Doomben.

Te Akau have continued their golden year with wins at the carnival already for Shocking Luck and Melody Belle and Autridge doesn't think a venue change will disadvantage them.

"You look at a horse like Shocking Luck and you think it might affect his chances in the Derby because he is a big, long-striding stayer.

"But I think he will be fine because around Doomben, if that is where the Derby ends up, they will probably go along a bit harder and he sits handy to the speed.

"So while I never used to be a fan of Doomben in the old days, it might actually suit him.

"And the filly [Melody Belle] is racing so well it probably won't bother her in the Atkins."

Continued below.

Related Content Racing: David Butt might have to forgo leading Jewels drive Former Hong Kong galloper to soar with eagles in twilight of career Diana Clement: Watch out for sexually-transmitted debt

Autridge says Zambezi Warrior is one member of the Te Akau squad who would have preferred the more wide open spaces of Eagle Farm while 3-year-olds Hall Of Fame and Heroic Valour are at the cross-roads of their season.

The track debacle has gotten so bad, and so bitter, the Brisbane Race Club has called an urgent meeting with racing minister Grace Grace in an effort to overturn a decision to move the Oaks meeting from Eagle Farm.

It has put the BRC on a head-on collision course with the sport's governing body, Racing Queensland.

The stand-off has the potential to severely damage finances for the BRC and RQ with millions of dollars in revenue and betting turnover in the balance.

After originally saying the Oaks meeting would go ahead at Eagle Farm, RQ changed it to Doomben.

RQ made the change after widespread criticism about the state of the Eagle Farm track after Saturday's Kingsford Smith Cup programme.

"The decision, in light of the track performance at Eagle Farm ... was made in order to present the best possible surface for group one racing," an RQ statement said.

"RQ has consulted widely with industry associations and gained feedback from a wide selection of members including the nation's leading participants."

RQ said the consensus was that the track was safe but inferior. After a phone hook-up among directors which lasted several hours on Sunday night, the Brisbane Race Club decided to hold firm.

BRC spokesman Michael Crutcher said the club did not agree with moving the meeting and that the track was safe for racing. He said the racing minister had agreed to attend a meeting yesterday and it was hoped RQ would also attend.

"The BRC was surprised by RQ's decision. After Saturday's meeting, RQ stated the rest of the carnival would be at Eagle Farm," he said.

Crutcher said RQ had not provided further information, most importantly about a new venue.

"Evergreen who took over maintenance of the track in March have assured us it is safe to race," he said.

Crutcher said betting on the Kingsford Smith Cup meeting had been favourable and maintenance was continuing at Eagle Farm.

- Additional reporting AAP

- NZ Herald