Raiders beat Roosters 24-16 in National Rugby League

SYDNEY (AP) " Winger Jordan Rapana scored two tries Sunday as the Canberra Raiders beat the Sydney Roosters 24-16 in the National Rugby League.

Only four matches were played on the weekend due to Wednesday's first State of Origin game in Brisbane between Queensland and New South Wales.

First-place Melbourne, North Queensland, St. George Illawarra, Newcastle, Penrith, Manly, Wests Tigers and Gold Coast had weekend byes.

Defending champions Cronulla moved to within two points of Melbourne after a 9-8 win over the Bulldogs.

The New Zealand Warriors beat Brisbane 28-10 and Mitchell Moses set up two of Parramatta's tries as the Eels beat South Sydney 22-16.

