French Open to start with Petra Kvitova's return to court

PARIS (AP) " The French Open is set to start, and the featured match on Day 1 will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's return to competition less than six months after being stabbed.

The year's second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay of Roland Garros on Sunday.

The opening match in the main stadium is Kvitova against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

Others in action Sunday include seven-time major champion Venus Williams, top-ranked Angelique Kerber and 15-year-old American wild-card entry Amanda Anisimova against an opponent a decade older.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

