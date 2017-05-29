Netball: Magic snap losing streak with Tactix triumph

By Niall Anderson

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have snapped a three game losing streak, easily accounting for the Mainland Tactix in Hamilton tonight.

The Magic's spot in the playoffs had come under pressure following consecutive losses to the Northern Mystics, Southern Steel and Northern Stars, but they were too good for the cellar-dwelling Tactix.

A perfect first half shooting display gave the Magic a nine goal halftime lead, and they extended that advantage throughout the second half to eventually ease to a 65-46 victory.

The Tactix have been threatening better performances of late, putting together decent quarters and halves before eventually falling victim to the superior talent of their opponents.

They started handily at Claudelands Arena, keeping pace with the hosts in a combative early showing. The two sides traded goal for goal in a balanced opening quarter, and although the contest lacked some fluency and speed in midcourt; the shooters were cashing in when they received the ball, combining to make 31 of the first 32 shots.

When Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird's radar briefly malfunctioned in the second quarter, it was enough for the Magic to open up an eventually game-sealing advantage. A four goal lead quickly opened up as the Magic went on a 12-4 run, shooting a perfect 32/32 in the first half.

Magic goal shoot Lenize Potgieter showed why she is the second most prolific shooter in the competition, going at a 46/49 clip, while substitute goal attack Amorangi Malesala had one of her best showings of the season.

The Tactix's turnovers started to mount as the game slipped away, with rangy Magic goal keep Kelly Jury active as ever with six interceptions and six deflections.

The Magic remain in second spot on the ANZ Premiership ladder with 16 points, two clear of the Central Pulse, and four ahead of the Northern Mystics, who meet on Wednesday in a game which will have major ramifications on the playoff race.

Conversely, the Tactix are now 0-11, with four games left to avoid a winless season.

