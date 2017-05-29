America's Cup: What to expect tomorrow

The 'Sailing professor' is NZME’s resident America’s Cup expert during the regatta

The PredictWind forecast for the America's Cup course area is for the strongest winds we have seen yet in this regatta with 12-18 knots from the South-westerly quarter expected.

This will see the AC50s hitting over 40 knots on the reaches (Leg 1 and final leg to the finish) and with these stronger winds the breeze is likely to be more stable in wind direction than Days 1 and 2.

Team Oracle USA is not scheduled to race on Day 3.

The key issues for the five teams who will be racing are:

1. Reliability - keeping their boats in one piece, we have not seen a yacht fail to finish due to breakages yet, but Day 3 could see this happen.

2. Stability - Team Groupama France have struggled for stability in stronger wind conditions and this could be a tough day for the Frank Camas skippered crew.

3. LandRover Team BAR will approach Day 3 with some trepidation with their temporary repair to the port hull likely to be severely tested in the conditions.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing take on each other in the second race of the day. Artemis has been fast in stronger wind conditions prior to the regatta and so this race could be a close one

We can expect an on-time start at 5am New Zealand time. The race schedule is as follows:

Race 13: GBR vs France

Race 14: Sweden vs New Zealand

Race 15: Japan vs France



- NZ Herald