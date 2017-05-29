Cricket: UK bowler dismisses South Africa's Dean Elgar with embarrassing delivery in county game

Oh dear. There's embarrassing - and then there's this.

Anyone who played junior cricket as a kid will remember a number of double (or even triple) bouncing deliveries sent down by a youngster trying to be Shane Warne. But by the time you've reached County level cricket you'd think such occurrences would be eradicated.

That wasn't the case for Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane and batsman Dean Elgar over the weekend.

The 20-year-old young gun fired in a half-track leggie towards the South African national, completely mistiming his release and sending a double bouncer firing into the stumps.

Most batsmen would relish the thought of having a slow bowler send down his worst delivery of the day in their direction, but Elgar completely mistimed his attempt at a sweep and was awkwardly bowled by the woeful effort.

It's hard to tell which player came out of the blunder more red-faced with the youngster dropping into a squat with his head in his hands, incredulous at the situation.

Elgar looked back in surprise at his broken stumps before trudging off the field in embarrassment.

A double-bouncing delivery is usually an unwanted thing for a bowler, but it has recently been used to surprising effect.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson employed the wacky tactic in February against South Africa, sending down a half-tracker, forcing the batsman to rethink his shot and play a safe drive to the fielder.

"It clipped my leg and I didn't want to let go of it. Then it fell out (and was a) dot ball so that was the main thing," he said after the match.

Crane took five-for to spin Hampshire to a 90-run victory over Somerset in the Specsavers County Championship.

Chasing 258 to win, Somerset's openers did well enough - Dean Elgar (60) hitting a half century and Marcus Trescothick 38 - but they, and the rest of the order, ultimately succumbed to spin.

Legspinner Crane (5-40) and offspinning allrounder Liam Dawson (4-66) shared nine of the wickets to fall, with a Peter Trego run out the other, as Hampshire skittled Somerset for 168.

Surrey's teenage debutant Amar Virdi enjoyed a memorable day in his side's match against Essex at Chelmsford, taking three wickets.

Eighteen-year-old offspinner Virdi finished with impressive figures of 3-82 from 36 overs as Essex were bowled out for 383 on day three earning a slender 14-run first-innings lead - Dan Lawrence (107) hitting a hundred for the hosts.

Heavy rain and bad light curtailed play 26 overs early on, with Surrey overhauling that deficit to finish on 55-1, with Mark Stoneman the lone wicket to fall, to Neil Wagner.

