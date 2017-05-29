Seattle beats Portland, Los Angeles defeats San Jose

SEATTLE (AP) " Cristian Roldan scored from a header in the fourth minute to give the Seattle Sounders a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Roldan netted from point-blank range after Chad Marshall flicked a header in his direction off a corner kick from Uruguay midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro.

GALAXY 4, EARTHQUAKES 2

SAN JOSE, California (AP) " Mexican international Giovani dos Santos scored twice as Los Angeles beat San Jose for its third straight victory.

Dos Santos converted a first half penalty as the Galaxy went to the break leading 3-2 then scored the only goal of the second half, in the 64th minute.

Portuguese midfielder Joao Perdo also scored for the Galaxy while the Earthquakes gave up an own goal through Victor Bernardez and scored two goals of their own through Chris Wondolowski and Danny Hoesen.

D.C. UNITED 1, WHITECAPS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) " Lamar Neagle converted a penalty go give DC United a 1-0 win over Vancouver, who missed a penalty in stoppage time that would have earned them a draw.

Neagle made no mistake with his spot kick in the 61st minute but Cristian Techera blew his team's chance to equalize when he hit the post.

RAPIDS 1, SPORTING K.C. 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado (AP) " Colorado defender Kortne Ford scored his first MLS goal to lead Colorado to victory over the Western Conference leaders, Kansas City.

The 21-year-old Ford, playing just his fifth match for the Rapids, scored in the 11th minute when he connected with Shkelzen Gashi's free kick into the box.

RED BULLS 2, REVOLUTION 1

HARRISON, New Jersey (AP) " The New York Red Bulls scored twice in the second half to come from behind and beat New England.

The Revolution went ahead after just nine minutes when Lee Nguyen converted from the penalty spot and remained in front until halftime.

The Red Bulls equalized two minutes after the restart when former Manchester City striker Bradley Wright-Phillips backheeled the ball into an empty net after a goal mouth scramble.

Then New York sealed the win when Daniel Royer scored in the 74th minute.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, ORLANDO CITY 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) " Christian Ramirez scored his eighth goal of the season to lift Minnesota past Orlando City.

Ramirez was put in space by Johan Venegas and beat Orlando's charging goalkeeper Joe Bendik before slotting the ball into the net.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, UNION 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) " Joao Plata scored his first goal of the season as Real Salt Lake beat Philadelphia to end the Union's club-record winning streak at four games.

The Ecuadorian winger tapped in his goal in the 36th minute after quickly exchanging short passes twice with Jefferson Savarino.