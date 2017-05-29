NRL: New Zealand Warriors offer contracts to rising stars

The Warriors have moved to secure two of their brightest young prospects by offering two-year extensions to wing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and five-eighth Ata Hingano.

The two rookies are off contract and in demand with rival Australian NRL clubs but both players are happy in Auckland and would prefer to stay at the Warriors.

The club has tabled extension offers to the pair and hope Nicoll-Klokstad and Hingano will re-commit in the next couple of weeks.

The Warriors are confident the versatile Nicoll-Klokstad can cement himself in the backline after crossing for four tries in four games since debuting on the wing against the Roosters last month.

"We're keen on him staying," said Warriors recruitment boss Tony Iro.

"He's only young so there's the potential there for him to develop more physically and learn his trade on the wing and he can actually play centre as well.

"He also played a bit of fullback through his junior career as well, so outside backs is where we'd focus on developing him.

"He's a good kid to have around. He's always trying to get better, he turns up, and he's got a really positive attitude.

"He wants to achieve so those are the type of blokes you want to have around."

Speaking to the Herald prior to Saturday's win over Brisbane, the 21-year-old made it clear he wanted to stay at the Warriors.

"Of course. This is where all my family is and I just really want to stay where I'll get an opportunity and continue to play first grade," said Nicoll-Klokstad.

As for Hingano, as reported by the Herald last week, the Warriors are considering whether to hand the 20-year-old the No6 jersey to replace Bulldogs-bound Kieran Foran next season, or sign an experienced playmaker such as Cronulla's James Maloney.

The Warriors believe Hingano could flourish behind a dominant pack and are in the market to sign up to three big bodies to bolster their forward stocks.

Wellington-born Melbourne Storm giant Nelson Asofa-Solomona is on the club's radar, along with Canterbury captain James Graham. Initial talks between the Warriors and Asofa-Solomona's management are yet to progress, while Graham still has a year to run on his current Bulldogs deal.

The hectic state of the NRL player transfer market shows no signs of slowing and there are numerous factors at play that could impact upon each individual case and almost every club's recruitment plans.

Maloney has a year to run on his Sharks deal and is seeking an upgrade and extension, but considering his options, having reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle, Melbourne and South Sydney.

The Warriors also remain in the hunt to sign young Penrith playmaker Te Maire Martin, but the Panthers may be reluctant to release him with Bryce Cartwright facing three months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old Kiwis international has not been sighted in first grade since round seven but could be recalled by Penrith coach Anthony Griffin for Sunday's clash against the Bulldogs in Sydney.

