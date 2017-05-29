League: Drug dealer pleads guilty to supplying Kevin Proctor and Jesse Bromwich with cocaine

An Australian drug dealer has admitted to supplying former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor with cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub earlier this month.

The Daily Mail Australia report Adrian Mark Crowther today appeared in ACT Magistrates Court pleading guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and MDMA, and supplying cocaine.

Court documents confirmed Bromwich and Proctor were allegedly caught on CCTV footage buying and consuming cocaine in the early hours of the morning following the Kiwis Anzac test defeat to Australia on May 5.

The Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans NRL stars were subsequently banned from representing New Zealand at the upcoming World Cup in October, and handed respective two and four match suspensions.

Bromwich also volunteered to donate his $20,000 test match payment to charity while Proctor was stood down from his role as Titans co-captain and fined the same amount by club management.

Crowther, 45, is due to reappear in court on July 31 for sentencing.

- NZ Herald