Dream beat Sparks, Mercury defeat Wings

ATLANTA (AP) " Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 24 points, including a critical free throw with 12 seconds to play, as the Atlanta Dream handed the defending champion Los Angeles Sparks their second straight loss, 75-73 on Saturday.

After Hayes made one of two from the line, Atlanta (3-1) led 75-71. Chelsea Gray was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 6.8 seconds remaining and after making her first two attempts, missed the third on purpose. However, Hayes grabbed the rebound and released the ball down court as time ran out.

Layshia Clarendon was the only starter not in double figures for Atlanta. She had nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Gray led Los Angeles (2-2) with a career-high 25 points, 16 in the fourth quarter. Nneka Ogwumike added 15 points.

The Sparks led 32-29 at the half but Atlanta opened the second half with an 11-1 run and led 51-44 after three quarters. Los Angeles had an 11-2 run opening the fourth quarter when the teams combined for 53 points. Clarendon's free throw had the Dream up by five with 25.8 seconds left before Candace Parker's offensive rebound and basket with 13.1 seconds left made it 74-71.

MERCURY 107, WINGS 65

PHOENIX (AP) " Leilani Mitchell scored 19 points while Diana Taurasi added 18 and tied the WNBA record for career 3-pointers as Phoenix beat Dallas.

Taurasi's three-point play halfway through the first period gave Phoenix the lead for good as the Mercury broke open the game with 30- and 31-point quarters in the second half.

Taurasi, who sat out Tuesday's game because of a flagrant-2 foul in the previous game, made two 3-pointers, tying Katie Smith's WNBA mark with 906. The game matched the league's two worst 3-point shooting teams but Phoenix made 12 of 25.

Glory Johnson scored 12 points for Dallas (2-2), with Karima Christmas-Kelly adding 11 before leaving with an apparent shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

There were 49 fouls in the game, with the teams combining for 56 free throws.