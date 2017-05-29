Niggle-o-meter: Ainslie in no mood for jokes

The America's Cup has become known as much for the off-water antics as it has for the on-water action. The event's history is one rich with diplomatic squabbling, jealously guarded secrets, deceit, mind games and out-and-out feuds between sailors. The 35th America's Cup has thus far been no different. To assess the level of unrest in Bermuda, the Herald have come up with a highly scientific measurement - behold the niggle-ometer.

It wasn't so much what was said at today's post-racing press conference that suggested there was tension behind the scenes, but what wasn't said. Fortunately the niggle-ometer is highly attuned to picking up on negative body language, and Ben Ainslie's readings were off the charts today.

It appears Ainslie is still not in the mood to joke about yesterday's collision with Team Japan. The British sailing knight has copped a bit of a hammering in the media, and he feels he has been unfairly portrayed as a reckless driver, when the skittish nature of the foiling catamarans contributed in some way to the incident.

So when Barker joked the Brit should perhaps send the Team Japan shore crew, who put in a marathon effort to get the Japanese boat back out on the water, a universal peace offering, it did not go down well.

"I think the shore crew are looking forward to Ben bringing some beers down for them. He didn't do it last night, he'll probably do it tonight," said Barker.

Rather than take the comment in the good-natured jest it was intended, Ainslie went into dead-eyed assassin mode. He set his jaw, narrowed his eyes and stared straight ahead.

Minutes later, when his press conference obligations were done, he stormed off the stage and through a side door.

Maybe tomorrow he will be ready to joke about it.

