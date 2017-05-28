New All Blacks jersey badge revealed by adidas ahead of Lions tour

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

A new All Blacks jersey badge has been revealed ahead of the upcoming Lions tour.

Adidas New Zealand tweeted a picture of the badge, which features the year 1904 above and 2017 below the famous silver fern.

The 1904 tour by a British Isles rugby team was the second time a British touring side visited New Zealand.

The team played three tests against Australia, winning them all before losing their only game against the All Blacks.

The new badge is the first alteration to the logo since the words "New Zealand" were dropped from the jersey in 2003.

- NZ Herald