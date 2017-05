Live updates of day three of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.

Emirates Team New Zealand are back on the water after a perfect second day with wins over Team Japan and Team BAR.

Peter Burling and his team face Swedish team Artemis in the second race of the day.

Oracle Team USA have the day off giving TNZ a chance to close the gap on the points table.

Radio Sport will have live commentary of the Team New Zealand clash from 5.30am.

- NZ Herald