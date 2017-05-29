America's Cup: Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling laments mistakes on perfect day

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Two wins from two races, but Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling insists there is still plenty of room for improvement over future races at the America's Cup qualifier series off Bermuda.

The Kiwis recorded wins over Team Japan and Ben Ainslie Racing (GBR) on the second day of challenger racing, bringing their record to 3-1 for the regatta.

But Burling considered himself somewhat lucky to come out on top, highlighting one or two errors that could easily have cost them.

"Obviously, the boys sailed pretty well today," said Burling afterwards. "We feel pretty similar to how we did yesterday, but we were pretty fortunate to get a couple of wins ... we had a great race with Dean [Barker] and also Ben [Sir Ben Ainslie].

VIDEO: Race Day 2 Wrap: Two races- two wins on a very tricky @americascup race course for #ETNZ pic.twitter.com/dcRHcDIXd2 — EmiratesTeamNZ (@EmiratesTeamNZ) May 28, 2017

"We still feel like we made a lot of mistakes out there, so it was nice to end up on the right side of it today, rather than the wrong side, like we did yesterday.

"Looking at some of the other races and seeing the Artemis guys take down Oracle, that was pretty pleasing for the rest of us. It just shows how much of an even field it is and everyone has to put their best foot forward to win these things."

Emirates Team New Zealand had to come from behind in both races today and probably made their biggest slip-up during the pre-start against BAR.

Burling guided his AC50 boat into the start box too early and suffered a two boat-length penalty. There was a suspicion that he had deliberately erred, in an effort to avoid engaging with the British before the start.

Sir Ben had given Team NZ a "love tap" at the start of a practice race two weeks ago and collided with Barker's Japan yesterday. Both teams suffered damage to their boats and worked feverishly overnight to make today's racing schedule.

But Burling explained that the early entry was a genuine mistake.

"We had a couple of tiny issues on board. Obviously, the breeze was dropping quite quick and we just misjudged that entry by a few seconds.

"It's something that happens in these boats and I think it was actually really good practice for us to have a penalty in the pre-start, and figure out the best way to scrape it off and start the chase.

"I'm really happy with the boat speeds we showed and the way we bounced back. It's never ideal to start off with an entry penalty, but we were pretty happy with how it shaped up."

So far, New Zealand's only loss has come at the hands of America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA, where one error let the defenders through for a narrow victotry.

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill suffered his first loss of the regatta against Team Sweden today and lead the defender-series standings with a 4-1 record, plus a bonus point from finishing second in the America's Cup World Series.

"We hold ourselves to high standards, so we're definitely not satisfied with how we're sailing out there, me included, after today," said Spithill. "We just have to really make sure we take the lessons and move forwards.

"We still feel there's a lot of development on the table for the boat."

Team NZ and BAR are currently tied for second on three points, although the British lost twice today and are relying the two points they earned for winning the world series.

Team USA have sailed an extra race and will enjoy a day off tomorrow, tinkering with their boat, while the Kiwis take on Sweden for the first time.

- NZ Herald