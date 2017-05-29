America's Cup: Oracle sail away, but more questions over BAR

Ben Ainslie Racing made the start-line, but may have suffered further damage during their qualifying race against America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA off Bermuda.

The Americans notched up their third win of the regatta, taking full advantage of new rules that allow the defenders to participate in the challenger series as part of their build-up.

But their British rivals may face further repairs, after falling off their foils at the third mark and nose-diving just after the third mark.

They had suffered significant damage on opening day, after a pre-start collision with Team Japan and shore crew would have worked feverishly overnight, just to get the AC50 to the start.

Skipper Sir Ben Ainslie held an advantage in the early stages against Oracle and led by seven seconds at the second mark.

But the decisive third leg saw USA take advantage of shifty winds to pass down the third leg and sail away to a 39-second win.

BAR were scheduled to meet Emirates Team NZ later on day two.

Earlier, Team France recorded their first win of the regatta, upsetting the favoured Team Sweden in their opening race of the second day.

After two huge losses to USA and NZ on opening day, the French, who had not won a single practice race in the build-up, seemed completely overmatched, but dramatically reversed their fortunes in the shifty winds.

Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge seemed to take a conservative approach to the start, allowing France to cross the line ahead, but quickly took control down the first leg, opening a 12-second advantage.

France skipper Franck Cammas made big gains down the third leg, turning the deficit into a 22-second lead, and managed to cover Sweden's desperate attempts to gather them in.

The French boat fell off its foils with the finish-line in sight, but staggered home for a mere three-second victory.

"We are very happy, for sure, to win this race," said Cammas. "It is the first win for us, the crew did a great job and it is great for the future."

