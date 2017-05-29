Marina Erakovic knocked out of French Open

By Matt Brown in Paris

New Zealand tennis number one Marina Erakovic faces an uncertain future after losing a tight first round match at the French Open.

The 29 year old Aucklander has been beaten 7-6 (74) 6-4 by American Shelby Rogers, a quarter finalist in Paris last year.

It continues a trend of Erakovic not winning a main draw WTA tour level match in 2017 and will see her ranking continue to slide from her current position of 144.

Erakovic didn't play badly against Rogers and led 4-2 with an early break in the first set. The Kiwi found herself 4-1 up in the tiebreaker but lost the next six points to lose the first set in 51 minutes.

She had a break point opportunity in the second but couldn't find the breakthrough that Rogers was able to get in the 10th game to close out the match in one hour 33 minutes.

For Erakovic it's another frustrating day at the office but she insists there are no thoughts of retirement just yet.

"That is definitely going to happen sooner or later but no, for the foreseeable future, no. I still believe in myself that I can play well and compete at a good level then I don't see why should retire." Erakovic said.

Against Rogers she was aggressive from the outset, serving big and using her forehand to good effect. She didn't allow the American to get on the front foot for most of the first set.

"It was a tough one today and it is disappointing and I feel it. But I played the best I could today, I did the game plan and controlled my emotions pretty well and there were just a few key moments that didn't go well."

Erakovic pinpointed three key moments which cost her the match.

"One was when I was up a break ( at 4-2 ) in the first set but I didn't consolidate the break and hold my serve well, I played a sloppy game there. Then in the tie breaker I took my foot off the pedal for a couple of points and then she played really good. In the second set I had a break point and I missed a forehand down the line."

The match came down to a few points here and there which is why Erakovic retains enough self-belief that she can turn the corner. Rogers is ranked 49 and you wouldn't have thought there was nearly a hundred places between them in the rankings.

"I am feeling down and not great but there are a lot of positives from today. I have got to let it settle and look back on this and say this is a new page I am playing well. It's tough when you haven't had a lot of confidence and a lot of wins, so someone like Shelby plays better in those moments and it's a matter of trying to keep the level constant and eventually it gets easier."

Erakovic must pick herself up and switch attention to the grass court season where she will play three challenger events before Wimbledon qualifying, starting with Surbiton next week.

"I have the grass court season coming up now. One of our plans ahead for the European summer was not to spend too much time on the clay and focus on the grass and that will be fun and I love that surface. I don't know if things will turn, but I believe they will."

Her coach Wesley Whitehouse felt Erakovic did everything right to get into a winning position but couldn't close it out.

"That's the difference between being a top 50 player and where she is at the moment." Whitehouse said.

She's definitely a top 50 player but it's about being able to perform day in and day out at that high level and if she can do that she will get back."

Whitehouse is optimistic Erakovic can get some moment on the grass leading into Wimbledon qualifying.

"Her game suits the grass and the goal is to get some match play to get her being tougher competitively. She is playing the right way and the key is to sustain the level when it counts which is going to be the key to getting back to the top 50"



