Golf: Hendry qualifies for the Open Championship

Michael Hendry has finished runner-up at the Road to The Open Mizuno Open on the Japan Tour to qualify for his first major, The 146th Open Championship.



To qualify for the Open Championship, which will be hosted by Royal Birkdale in July, Hendry had to finish inside the top four which he did comfortably with a 10-under par total.



The experienced Kiwi professional has come close on many occasions, so to get over the line this weekend is a huge and exciting weight off his shoulders.



"I'm absolutely wrapped to get through the qualifying aspect of this tournament, I finished one shot outside the cut a couple of times, then missed out by a count-back last year, so it's really nice to finally get through," said Hendry.



Earlier this year Hendry became the first local winner of the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in 14 very long years and has continued his form to now earn his ticket to arguably the world's biggest tournament.



"My season has started out very well, it's probably the best start I have had for this time of year, so it's nice to remain consistent and hopefully I can just build on that.



"I have been fortunate enough to play some pretty awesome golf tournaments now. I'm now going to add my first major to a few WCG events, so one thing I keep recognizing is the strength of golf on the Japan Tour."



With rounds of 68, 73, 69 and 68 the strength of his own game is also growing and he certainly deserves the chance to play in Liverpool in two months time.

