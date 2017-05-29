Live blog: Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers - day 2 - Team New Zealand face Dean Barker

Join our live blog and commentary of day two of racing in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers.

Emirates Team New Zealand will look to hit back after a win and a loss on the opening day. They started the day well with a strong win over Team France but gave up a strong lead to Oracle to lose by six seconds.

Radio Sport has live commentary of every Team New Zealand race. Click on the link to listen to the voice of sailing PJ Montgomery's call.

Day 2 schedule:

R7: Artemis v Groupama Team France 5.08am

R8: Oracle Team USA v Ben Ainslie Racing 5.37am

R9: Team Japan v Emirates Team NZ 6.06am

R10: Oracle Team USA v Artemis Racing 6.35am

R11: Emirates Team NZ v Ben Ainslie Racing 7.05am

R12: Team Japan v Oracle Team USA 7.34am

- NZ Herald