Motorsport: Dixon in spectacular Indy crash

New Zealander Scott Dixon has walked away from a spectacular crash on lap 54 of the Indianapolis 500.

The pole-sitter got cleaned up when Jay Howard's car rebounded off the wall and left the Kiwi with nowhere to go.

Dixon's car was thrown into the air and landed on top of the wall before disintergrating.

The 36-year-old got out of the car uninjured.

The race has been red-flagged as the debis is cleaned off the track.

Oh my god it's incredible that Scott Dixon is OK. pic.twitter.com/2nA1DRIIRo — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 28, 2017

Earlier Dixon made a safe start at the Brickyard, leading the field through the opening laps. He was passed by Ganassi teammate Tony Kanaan and the pair worked together to remain at the front of the field through the opening stint.

Dixon's car became loose and very hard to drive in the last couple of laps before his first pitstop and he dropped a couple of spots but got back up to speed upon completion of the stop.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso leads the race.

It is a clear day at Indianapolis and a massive crowd is on hand on Memorial Day in the United States.

- NZ Herald