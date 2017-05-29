US beats Kiwis on opening day of America's Cup qualifiers

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA came from behind to beat Emirates Team New Zealand for its second victory on the opening day of the America's Cup qualifiers on Bermuda's Great Sound on Saturday.

It was a rematch of the 2013 America's Cup, when Oracle won eight straight races to cap one of the greatest comebacks in sports.

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill caught the Kiwis rounding the mark onto the sixth of seven legs and pulled away to win by six seconds.

This is the first time the defender has sailed against challengers in the preliminaries.

Oracle pulled into a tie in the standings with Britain's Land Rover BAR, which opened with two bonus points based on preliminary regattas. Oracle came in with one bonus point.

Land Rover BAR went 1-1 Saturday. It slammed into SoftBank Team Japan during the prestart of the final race, was penalized and lost by 48 seconds.