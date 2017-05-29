2:58am Mon 29 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Arsenal has won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea 2-1 in final at Wembley Stadium

LONDON (AP) " Arsenal has won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea 2-1 in final at Wembley Stadium.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 29 May 2017 03:02:05 Processing Time: 118ms