LONDON (AP) " Arsenal has won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea 2-1 in final at Wembley Stadium.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Arsenal has won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea 2-1 in final at Wembley Stadium.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 29 May 2017 03:02:05 Processing Time: 118ms