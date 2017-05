French Open Show Court Schedules

PARIS (AP) " Show court schedules on Sunday at the French Open:

Julia Boserup, United States, vs. Petra Kvitova (15), Czech Republic

Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, vs. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia

Stephane Robert, France, vs. Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria

Lucas Pouille (16), France, vs. Julien Benneteau, France

Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, vs. Adrian Mannarino, France

Christina McHale, United States, vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), Russia

Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, vs. Bernard Tomic, Australia

Venus Williams (10), United States, vs. Wang Qiang, China

AP

