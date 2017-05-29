Stokes hits risky century in England's 330-6 v South Africa

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) " Ben Stokes warmed up for next week's Champions Trophy with a century as England reached 330-6 in the second one-day international against South Africa on Saturday.

South Africa wasted at least a half-dozen catches with Stokes getting reprieves off his first two deliveries on 0 and 4 in Southampton.

The left-hander went on to smash 101 off 79 balls with 11 fours and three sixes after AB de Villiers won his second successive toss and opted to field first.

Stokes shared two solid stands of 95 runs with captain Eoin Morgan (45), who was also twice dropped, and then put on 77 runs with Jos Buttler (65 not out).

Stokes finally fell in the 44th over when he holed out in the deep to give debutante left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1-72) his lone wicket.

But Buttler and Moeen Ali shared a rapid 78-run stand off the last 40 deliveries that included 22 runs in one over from seamer Andile Phehlukwayo (1-74).

Buttler hit seven fours, and Ali clubbed five boundaries in scoring 33 off 19 before Phehlukwayo had him caught behind off the last ball of the innings.

England leads the series 1-0 after winning the first game at Headingley by 72 runs.