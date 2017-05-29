1:02am Mon 29 May
Bertens beats Krejcikova to retain Nuremberg Cup title

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) " Kiki Bertens defended her Nuremberg Cup title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Czech qualifier Barbora Krejcikova in the clay-court tournament final on Saturday.

Top-seeded Bertens had little difficulty against the 254th-ranked Krejcikova, hitting seven aces to win in under an hour at the French Open warmup.

The 21-year-old Krejcikova was playing her seventh match of the week and her first WTA singles final.

Bertens is hitting form at the right time ahead of the French Open, reaching the quarterfinals in Madrid, then semifinals in Rome and now her third career title in Nuremberg.

The Dutch player defeated Mariana Duque-Marino in last year's final.

