Marco Silva hired as Watford head coach

WATFORD, England (AP) " Marco Silva has been hired as the head coach of Premier League side Watford, two days after leaving Hull following its relegation from England's top division.

Watford said Saturday that Silva has signed a two-year deal at the club.

Silva joined Hull in January but the 39-year-old Portuguese couldn't keep the team in the Premier League.

Walter Mazzarri left Watford after one season as manager at Vicarage Road.