Langer leads halfway through Senior PGA on Trump course

STERLING, Va. (AP) " Bernhard Langer has a two-shot lead midway through the Senior PGA Championship after a second-round 67 at Trump National.

Langer is playing some of his best golf at 59 and is going for a record ninth senior major. The German is 32 under par over his last six rounds, a span that includes last week's victory at the Regions Tradition.

Langer took advantage of calm conditions Saturday morning to play the last five holes of his second round in 1 under. The tournament was delayed Friday afternoon because of wind that caused golf balls to move on the greens at President Donald Trump's course outside Washington.

Langer was at 12-under 132. Scott McCarron also shot a 67 and was two shots back, as was Vijay Singh.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

