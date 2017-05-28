Canoeing: Impressive win for New Zealand paddlers at second World Cup of the season in Szeged, Hungary

By David Leggat

New Zealand's paddlers turned in an impressive display, winning four medals at the second World Cup of the season, in Szeged, Hungary tonight.

That return matched the haul of the all-women's squad at the opening World Cup in Portugal last weekend.

The difference was that last weekend it was four gold medals; in Hungary there were two golds and two silver, in significantly stronger fields.

Two-time Olympic champion Lisa Carrington won two golds tonight, teaming up with training partner Caitlin Ryan to win the K2 500m crown; the pair then being part of a hugely impressive K4 500m performance, along with Aimee Fisher and Kayla Imrie.

Add in Carrington's silver 24 hours earlier in the K1 500m - the event in which she won bronze at last year's Rio Olympics - and Fisher's second placing in the K1 200m sprint final - and it was a terrific regatta for the New Zealanders.

No performance was more impressive than that of Carrington and Ryan.

They were dominant well before the halfway mark in their two-seat discipline, winning by close to two lengths in 1min 38.349s, with Russian pair Kira Stepanova and Elena Aniushina second 2.5s back and Slovenia third.

Carrington won the same event, but partnered by Fisher, in Portugal.

This trip for the eight-strong New Zealand women is targeted at team racing, which is why the performance of the K4 crew - also backing up from their win in Portugal -- will have been especially pleasing.

They started well, with Spain also out of the blocks smartly, and were three-quarters of a length clear of second-placed Hungary at the line. They clocked 1:30.754, with the Hungarians recording 1:31.454, and Spain third.

Fisher pressed hard in the K1 200m final only to be pipped on the line by Hungarian Dora Lucz, who won in 39.411, .307s ahead of the New Zealander.

Imrie and promising Briar McLeely finished fifth in their K2 200m final in 38.745.

The New Zealanders return home this week with a collective smile on their faces for a solid block of training ahead of the world championships in Racice, Czech Republic in August.

- NZ Herald