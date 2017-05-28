Football: New Zealand Under 20s lose to France, but progress at World Cup

By Niall Anderson

France 2 New Zealand 0

New Zealand have qualified for the round of 16 at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup despite a 2-0 defeat at the hands of France.

Two stunning first half goals from French winger Allan Saint-Maximin were enough to hold off a Kiwi side who looked capable for patches, but were still well outclassed.

However, New Zealand's four points from three games was enough to see them finish second in Group E, which books them a Round of 16 clash on Thursday night (NZT) with the winner of Group F, which could still take the form of either the USA, Senegal or Saudi Arabia.

If Darren Bazeley's side can play like they did in the opening stages against France, they could be a threat for an upset, after dominating the first 10 minutes of action.

Two excellent chances were spurned as New Zealand controlled the contest, despite the departure of Clayton Lewis and Dane Ingham to Confederations Cup duties.

Unfortunately for Junior All Whites, that would be their best moments of the first half as France quickly took the ascendancy.

Kiwi keeper Michael Woud was kept busy with an array of shots, before two moments of class from Saint-Maximin proved the difference. A mazing run set up his first; a fierce strike which Woud got a hand to but couldn't keep out.

The second was a howitzer, picking out the top right corner from wide out on the left wing. Whether it was intended to be a shot or a cross, only he will know, but the ball rifled into net, leaving Woud stranded.

Woud was forced into action plenty in the first half, keeping the score respectable as France fired 16 shots compared to New Zealand's two. After a long spell of struggling to penetrate the French defence, New Zealand had more luck in the second half, with Sarpreet Singh and Myer Bevan both having chances to peg a goal back.

The French resistance was strong though, with New Zealand requiring a greater clinical edge in the knockout stage.

- NZ Herald