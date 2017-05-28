UFC: Game of Thrones, Aquaman star joins haka for Mark Hunt

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Winter is coming and so too is Mark Hunt's first fight in New Zealand for 15 years.

The Kiwi MMA fighter is set to take on American Derrick Lewis at Spark Arena next month, and was today given a rousing send off at his gym.

Hunt posted a video on his Facebook page of gym members treating him to a haka, joined by American actor Jason Momoa.

The Game of Thrones star was an enthusiastic participant in the performance, after which Hunt said he was "ready for war".

The 43-year-old will be fighting Lewis in a five-round heavyweight main event at UFC Fight Night on June 11, his first appearance in New Zealand since 2002.

- NZ Herald