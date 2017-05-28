America's Cup: What to expect on day two of racing

By Mark Orams

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

NZME's America's Cup expert Mark Orams provides his daily briefing ahead of day two of racing

The PredictWind forecast for the America's Cup course area is for lighter winds than day one from the South-westerly quarter at 8-12 knots with partly cloudy but mainly clear skies.

These wind conditions are likely to sit in the cross-over range from the light wind to stronger wind foils for the AC50s. This will be a critical call for the teams as they prepare to head out for the day. The meteorologists for each team will be working hard during the early hours of the morning to give the most up-to-date and accurate predictions they can to inform the sailing team's calls on this one.

Another key issue is whether LandRover Team BAR can repair their port hull in time to race, or whether they will pull out of the day's racing to give their shore team more time to make a sound repair.

The damage from the Day 1 collision caused by the pre-start altercation with Softbank Team Japan was judged to be the fault of LandRover BAR and so they will not be granted redress (dispensation) to make their repairs. Thus, if they do not race on Day 2 they score no points.

We can expect an on-time start at 5am New Zealand time (pending the decision of LandRover Team BAR to race or not).

The race schedule is as follows:

Race 7: Sweden vs France

Race 8: USA vs GBR

Race 9: Japan vs NZ

Race 10: USA vs Sweden

Race 11: NZ vs GBR

Race 12: Japan vs USA

Key match-ups:

Oracle Team USA versus their training partner Softbank Team Japan and also the Dean Barker skippered Japanese team's race against the team Barker used to skipper; Emirates Team New Zealand.

- NZ Herald