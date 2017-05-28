Rugby: Crusaders v Highlanders a grudge match to look forward to

New Zealand rugby fans rejoice - next Saturday's first British and Irish Lions' match of their tour has necessitated the scheduling of two rare afternoon Super Rugby matches for three Kiwi sides, and the first, the Crusaders v the Highlanders in Christchurch, could be a classic.

The New Zealand Provincial Barbarians will play the Lions in Whangarei at 7.35pm, a significant match in itself, and one with a perfect entree.

The two southern rivals will clash at AMI Stadium at 2.35pm. The Chiefs host the Waratahs in Hamilton in the other at 5.05pm, but the New Zealand derby will probably attract most attention given the Crusaders have won all of their 13 matches this season, while the Highlanders are on a nine-match streak.

In their first game of the season - back in round two at the start of March - the Crusaders came back from a 27-6 deficit, scoring three tries in the final 15 minutes, to win 30-27. It was an unlikely victory helped by the controversial late sinbinning of Highlanders midfielder Malakai Fekitoa for a mid-air challenge on David Havili.

So there is history, form - the Highlanders beat the Waratahs 44-28 in Dunedin, while the Crusaders continued their run with a 41-19 victory over the Rebels in Melbourne - and precious competition points up for grabs.

The Crusaders, with two round-robin matches remaining and 11 points up on the Hurricanes (who have a game in hand), are a good chance to retain their top spot in the New Zealand conference, but will be desperate to beat the Johannesburg-based Lions as top team overall in order to qualify for a home final.

The sixth-placed Highlanders, who knocked the Blues out of the playoffs with their win over the Waratahs, will be eager to overtake the Hurricanes in fifth in order to potentially qualify for a quarter-final against the Brumbies in Canberra rather than having to travel to South Africa.

They will also be keen to put a dent in their neighbour's finals hopes, all of which means it is a match of some importance.

"Massive," Highlanders coach Tony Brown called it. "It's why you play the game.

"To go and play the Crusaders in Christchurch in front of a full stadium, where both teams are going to go hell for leather and throw the ball around and be really physical, it's going to be an intense match. There's no better way to finish before the [international] break."

The Crusaders, having taken pride in celebrating their fourth win in a different country in four weeks following victories over the Bulls in Pretoria, Hurricanes in Christchurch, Chiefs in Suva and Rebels in Melbourne, also took pleasure in beating the winning streak of 12 the franchise set under coach Robbie Deans in 2002.

Significantly, coaches Scott Robertson and Leon MacDonald played for the Crusaders that title-winning season, something touched on by current assistant Brad Mooar.

"It hasn't been a major focus, but it has been something that we have been aware of; trying to create our own history, whilst also recognising that in the past," he said. "It is a nice one to get isn't? Now we look for the 14th."

