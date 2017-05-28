Lynx beat Sun for 2nd time in 3 days, 82-68

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (AP) " Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days, 82-68 on Friday.

Minnesota has won 22 straight games in the month of May since 2012. The Lynx beat the Sun 80-78 on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Rebekkah Brunson and Renee Montgomery each scored 11 points for Minnesota (5-0).

Maya Moore missed her first seven field goals and finally got a baseline jumper to fall with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. She finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.

Lynetta Kizer had 12 points for Connecticut (0-4).

STORM 87, LIBERTY 81

SEATTLE (AP) " Rookie Sami Whitcomb made six of Seattle's franchise-record 14 3-pointers and the Storm closed on a 9-0 run to beat New York.

Whitcomb made four straight 3-pointers in the second half and was 6 of 8 from long range after halftime to set a WNBA record for 3s in a half. She finished with 22 points in just 15 minutes.

New York went on an 11-0 third-quarter run to take a 63-53 lead, but Seattle made 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions " three from Whitcomb " to pull to 70-65. Whitcomb opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and with under a minute left, she used a high screen from Breanna Stewart to sink a deep 3 for an 85-81 lead. Whitcomb sealed it with two free throws with 23.5 seconds left.

Stewart had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Seattle (3-1). Jewell Loyd added 16 points, and Crystal Langhorne had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Tina Charles scored 22 of her 28 points in the second half for New York (2-2).

MYSTICS 88, SKY 79

WASHINGTON (AP) " Elena Delle Donne scored 20 points against her former team in Washington's victory over Chicago.

Tayler Hill added 19 points for Washington (3-2). Allie Quigley had 17 points, and Tamera Young 16 for Chicago (1-4).