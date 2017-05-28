NRL: Kiwis captain Adam Blair says it would be selfish for him to join Warriors

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

New Kiwis captain Adam Blair has hosed down talk that he could make a shift to the Warriors and insists he's likely to remain with the Brisbane Broncos.

The 30-year-old front-rower is contracted to the Broncos until the end of next season but has reportedly been targeted by the Warriors as a potential recruit for next season.

The Whangarei-born forward is close friends with Warriors coach Stephen Kearney and the Auckland-based club is in the market for experienced big men to boost their forward stocks.

However, Blair is happy living in Australia and enjoying his football at the Broncos and says a shift back across the Tasman is unlikely to happen.

"I'm really happy with where I am," said Blair.

"I've obviously still got a contract with the Broncos. When it comes to my future I obviously look at a lot of options.

"My family is happy, I'm enjoying my football, and the most important thing for me now, looking at the back end of my career, is making sure that I'm somewhere where I'm going to be happy.

"If that means that I stay at the Broncos then that's most probably what I'm going to do."

Blair admits a return home to New Zealand holds some appeal but says it would be selfish for him to uproot his young family and move them across to Auckland.

"I think in the long run it would be a selfish thing for me to do that," he said.

"My wife's from Brisbane, my kids have all grown up there.

"It'd be nice to maybe one day bring them home. I'd love my kids to get a bit of the culture that I've been brought up with back here but I just think I'm at a time and place now where we're really happy.

"So that would be a little bit of a selfish thing for me to do that."

The 39-test veteran was today confirmed as the new Kiwis captain and is looking forward to leading the side at the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in October.

"I'm excited to be here and really honoured to have this opportunity. I'm obviously just a little bit nervous but pumped for the future."

