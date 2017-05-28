Netball: Southern Steel continue unbeaten season in ANZ Premiership

By Niall Anderson

2017 is shaping up as the year of the unbeaten teams in New Zealand sport.

The Southern Steel are netball's representative amongst the three Kiwi sides striving for a perfect season, moving to 11-0 after a crushing 82-58 victory over the Northern Stars in the ANZ Premiership.

The Steel put up the best attacking half of the season, pouring in 48 first half goals to rapidly put the game out of reach of the Stars, and continue their romp through the competition.

The Steel's dominance puts them alongside Super Rugby's Crusaders (13-0), and the National Basketball League's Wellington Saints (16-0), with all three sides holding a good chance of progressing into their respective playoffs with a spotless record.

Of that trio, the Steel's recent showings have been the most impressive, having dismantled the second-placed Central Pulse 80-46, before their similarly one-sided rout of the Stars.

The Stars had found their footing recently, having picked up consecutive wins over the Northern Mystics and Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

However, they were no match for the overwhelming speed and skill of the Steel, who shot out to a double digit lead within 10 minutes of the contest.

Their attacking execution was near-perfect as they racked up 24 goals in the first and second quarters, often requiring just two or three passes to slice through the Stars defence and find Jhaniele Fowler-Reid with precise high feeds into the circle.

Their lead reached 20 well before halftime, with the Stars coughing up 17 first half turnovers. Steel goal keep Jane Watson played a part in plenty of them, with the competition leader in interceptions nabbing another six, while adding five deflections.

With the result sealed by halftime, the Steel took their foot off the gas in the second half. Stars goal shoot Maia Wilson had a productive game, shooting at 91 per cent, but it meant little as the Stars fell to 4-7, likely needing to win all of their remaining five games to make the playoffs.

- NZ Herald