America's Cup niggle-o-meter: Waiting on war of words

The America's Cup has become known as much for the off-water antics as it has for the on-water action. The event's history is one rich with diplomatic squabbling, jealously guarded secrets, deceit, mind games and out-and-out feuds between sailors. The 35th America's Cup has thus far been no different. To assess the level of unrest in Bermuda, the Herald have come up with a highly scientific measurement - behold the niggle-o-meter



After the hull to hull combat on the water, it was expected the tension would spill over into the press conference room following day one of racing in the America's Cup qualifiers.

But the fireworks failed to eventuate. Instead we heard lots of words like "frustrating" and "disappointing" and "unintentional" as a sheepish Ben Ainslie did his best to play down his collision with Team Japan, while Dean Barker, well ... he was just Dean Barker. Measured, pragmatic, stoic.

Barker did have one sly dig at Ainslie though, which I suppose is the best we can hope for.

"Obviously we had a bit of a 'love tap', as Ben would call it," he said, referencing Ainslie's previous rear-ending of Emirates Team New Zealand in a practice race earlier this month.

Even Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy "pitbull" Spithill seemed disinterested in firing any barbs, although he was careful to remind his young rival Peter Burling of his error out on the race course.

"I think it was the mistake Pete and Emirates Team NZ made at the top mark," said Spithill, when asked what won it for his team in today's highly anticipated re-match between the victors and vanquished of the 2013 America's Cup.

- NZ Herald