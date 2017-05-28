Travis hits grand slam, Blue Jays beat Rangers 7-6

TORONTO (AP) " Devon Travis hit his second career grand slam, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales also connected for the Blue Jays, and Aaron Loup (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Texas has lost four straight, matching its longest slide of the season.

Travis went 3 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He homered off A.J. Griffin in the second, doubled in the fourth, and singled and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.