America's Cup: New Zealand could be left without opponent tomorrow

There's a chance Team New Zealand will be without an opponent on day two of the America's Cup qualifiers following today's spectacular collision between Ben Ainslie Racing and Team Japan.

The two teams sustained serious damage in a nasty collision in the pre-start of the final race of the day, in which the leeward hull on the British boat came crashing down on Team Japan, almost taking out some crew in the process.

Both teams were able to limp their way around the track and complete the race, with Dean Barker's Japanese syndicate taking the win, but their respective shore crews are facing a mammoth task to get the boats back out on the water for tomorrow's races.

That's bad news for Emirates Team New Zealand, who are scheduled to meet Team Japan and BAR on day two. While Team NZ would automatically get the points if their opponent had to forfeit, their mixed performances on the opening day of racing suggested they need as much match racing experience as they can get.

Of the two damaged boats, it is BAR, who caused the incident, that appear to be in the worst shape. The British boat sustained a large crack in the side of the hull, causing them to take on water when it went off its foils.

When asked if the damage could be repaired in time for racing tomorrow, skipper Ben Ainslie did not exude confidence.

"It has a fairly sizeable hole in the port hull," said Ainslie.

"It was actually a great effort by the team to get the boat around the track in the state that it was. I think we were better off keeping foiling, we finished the race and kept the thing foiling all the way into the harbour. Luckily we did because when we got back to the dock she was on her way down.

"The guys are reviewing it now, we have a great shore team, hopefully we can get back out there tomorrow, we'll see."

Given Ainslie was at fault in the incident, they will not be able to postpone their races, meaning they will forfeit the points. That would see the two point head-start BAR carried into the qualifiers by virtue of winning the America's Cup World Series circuit immediately whittled away.

Barker held a little more confidence Team Japan would be ready for racing tomorrow, but did not hide his frustration that they were in a position where they have to make frantic repairs on day one of racing.

The Japanese boat, christened Hikari, had visible damage to the hull, while Barker said his steering wheel and control mechanism for the daggerboard rake were also damaged.

"We've got to pull the boat out and check, there's quite a big ding in the bilge. We won't really know the full extent until later on tonight," he said.

"It's always disappointing to have any collision out there, we were very fortunate it didn't stop us from racing."

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling told the Herald he is hopeful he'll see both boats back out on the race course.

"They've definitely got a bit of damage to sort out between now and then, but we just have to prepare like it is going to happen and I'm sure it will."

The Kiwi team will be eager to sharpen up their match-racing tactics over the early stages of the regatta, after a major slip-up cost them early bragging rights against Oracle Team USA.

After demolishing the French first up, Team NZ were looking on track to make it two from two mid-way through their match-up against the defender, leading by 20 seconds at the third gate.

But down the fifth leg, the Americans came back strongly and almost drew contact with the NZ boat, as they rounded the fifth mark. That proved the crucial moment, with Oracle easing away for a six-second win.

Burling said while it was disappointing to let that opportunity slip, he was confident his team would learn from it and move on.

"We're pretty happy with how our boat checked in and our speed. If you don't have the speed, it's going to be a pretty long few weeks."

"We're really excited about the next few weeks ahead, for us, this part of the event is all about learning and improving. Obviously we need to make it to the next round, but that's all we need to do - get through."

- NZ Herald