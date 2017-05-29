NZ Herald editorial: First day's racing leaves much to be learned

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The America's Cup has worked its magic again. The spectacle in Bermuda is very different from the tactical duels that caught the interest of so many television viewers since the first New Zealand challenge. It is a step up even since the Cup became a contest of multi-hulls. These scaled-down catamarans scoot around the entire course on their foils and, with their helmeted crew, the spectacle looks more like Formula 1 motor racing than classic sailing.

The helmets are needed, and maybe more body armour if collisions such as that between the British and Dean Barker's Japanese entry yesterday are going to happen. At the speed these hulls are flying it is remarkable Barker's crew were not more seriously hurt. The skipper at fault, Britain's Sir Ben Ainsley, did his vaunted reputation no credit, especially since the incident follows the damage he did to Emirates Team New Zealand in a practice match.

The British syndicate sound particularly determined at Bermuda, perhaps because the venue is about the closest the world's oldest sporting trophy has come to Britain in the 165 years since it was minted for a race around the Isle of Wight, won by a yacht named America.

History might favour a British-American final but New Zealand, one of only four nations to have held the Cup in all of that time, already looks capable of being the challenger. Peter Burling and his crew looked sharp as they sailed away from Team France in their first race yesterday and they had a good tussle with the defender, Oracle Team USA, overtaking the Americans only to be overtaken on a leg when they went to different sides of the course.

Until that point, there was little sign that the elements were playing any part in this high-speed form of sailing. The wind and sea conditions that were such important and interesting variables in the spectacle previously, hardly received a mention in the American television commentary yesterday. New Zealanders may need to tune in to our own experts on radio and online to receive a more complete picture of the conditions.

But, then, much of the appeal of this America's Cup is that everyone involved - sailors as well as commentators - will be learning as they go. Team NZ's loss to Oracle has probably shown all teams that speed is not all that matters, it is still a good idea in match racing to cover the trailing boat.

Every day of racing is likely to bring new lessons, which could sustain the interest of those viewers disappointed that the fast-format contest lacks some of the dimensions of old. The new format, with races lasting only about 20 minutes, also makes it easier to follow the fortunes of all six entries. It will be interesting to see whether others convert to the Kiwis' "cycling" mode of grinding. It looked to be much better at reducing wind resistance at these speeds than those who were grinding chest-up in the usual way.

It will be interesting to see how the contest develops and whether it can sustain New Zealand's interest through the two weeks of the challenger series before, fortune permitting, Team NZ lines up against Oracle just under three weeks from now.

- NZ Herald