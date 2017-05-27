Park takes 2-stroke lead with second-round 65 at LPGA event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) " Sung Hyun Park shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Volvik Championship.

The South Korean player enters the weekend at 12 under, with Minjee Lee (66) and Suzann Pettersen (67) tied for second. Lizette Salas was the only other player to shoot a 65 on Friday at Travis Pointe Country Club. She is at 9 under.



First-round leaders Stacy Lewis and Wei-Ling Hsu shot 72s and trail Park by five strokes. Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn (66) rebounded from a tough first round but still trails the leader by six.

Lee has bounced back nicely after she was disqualified from last weekend's Kingsmill Championship after failing to sign her scorecard. That gaffe cost her a top-10 finish.